Great Weekend for Easter Egg Hunting

MADISON (WKOW) - Mother Nature and the Easter Bunny will bring the area plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

The first weekend of April will be a good one; plenty of sunshine along with warmer temperatures, not to mention southerly winds will continue to keep us warm into the start of next week. Those same winds will also die down in speed throughout the weekend too, picking up as the next work week starts.

However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking those in Wisconsin to not burn anything over the weekend. Conditions look to keep the fire risk high throughout the weekend; humidity will be low, winds will be out of the south and the vegetation will stay dry.

On Friday, there were just under 20 wildfires reported across the state. The Wisconsin DNR saying most wildfires in the state tend to be on the smaller side.

Though it may dampen your outdoor plans next week, there does look to be some relief to the dry conditions on the horizon. A low pressure system will bring the threat for rain, even thunderstorms, as we move into next week.

This low does look to get cut off from the jet stream meaning it'll hang around the Midwest/Great Lakes region through the middle of next week.