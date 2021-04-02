EXPLAINER: How Chauvin trial has impacted its witnesses

The first days of testimony at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death have been dominated by the witnesses to his arrest and countless videos that forced them to relive the trauma of it all over again. Several witnesses broke down and sobbed during their testimony. Attorneys on both sides at the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin face a delicate balance in questioning witnesses who have experienced such pain while trying to advance their cases. Prosecutors pause frequently when witnesses are overcome, inviting them to take as much time as they need. Chauvin’s attorney has often skipped cross-examining witnesses, including a 9-year-old girl.