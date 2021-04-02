Gilda’s Club of Madison hosts art and writing contest for teens touched by cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison area contest is giving teens who have a connection to cancer - the ability to express themselves through art and writing.

On Friday, Carissa Hodgson with Gilda's Club of Madison, and Ellie Huttleson, one of the teen participants, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk about the CUREative Art and Writing Contest.

The contest invites any Wisconsin teen, between 13 and 19 years old, who have been touched by cancer - either by their diagnosis, a family member, or even a beloved teacher, coach, or mentor.

Teens can choose to submit a piece of writing or a piece of art for a chance to win gift cards to Amazon. Art will be displayed at Goodman Community Center, April 19-25. Winners will be announced at a virtual reception on April 29.

To learn more about the contest and how to enter, visit Gilda Club of Madison's website.