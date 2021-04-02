GOP Congresswoman introduces bills to eliminate Anthony Fauci’s salary, ban vaccine passports

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Freshman firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) introduced a pair of bills Thursday to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci's salary, and proposed the elimination of a series of COVID-19 regulations.

According to a news release, The Fire Fauci act will first reduce the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases administrator's salary to nothing until the Senate appoints a new NIAID administrator.

However, the Senate does not appoint the NIAID administrator. According to a statement from the NIAID, the position is not an appointment at all.

"The director of the National Institutes of Health has oversight of each institute and center within the NIH, including the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The NIAID director is a federal employee. The NIAID director is not a political appointee," the NIAID said in the statement.

In a news release tweeted out by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender, Greene also called for an independent review of the NIAID's internal communications and finances, in a search for "what they knew, when they knew it, what they spent the money on, and how the agency responded to the virus."

Additionally, the We Will Not Comply Act would ban any companies from restricting business to people without a COVID-19 vaccine. The act would also block the federal government from funding any vaccine mandate, and calls to overturn Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which authorizes states to mandate vaccinations.

In a tweet, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) called the Fire Fauci act "stupid" and "nonsensical." The bills are unlikely to pass a Democrat-controlled House and Senate.