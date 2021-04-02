Grant County organizing vaccination clinic for teens

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Wisconsin will open vaccinations up to all adults starting Monday.

Teens as young as 16 will also be eligible. But the Pfizer vaccine is the only shot authorized for individuals under the age of 18.

The Grant County Health Department is setting up a clinic on Wednesday, April 7, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds with the assistance of Boscobel Pharmacy to target 16 and 17 year-olds using the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments for clinics are required and are being accepted. Additional clinics are being set up for those 18 and older.

