India urges China to expedite army disengagement in Ladakh

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has urged China to expedite the disengagement of military forces from remaining areas in eastern Ladakh, saying a prolongation of the months-long standoff on their disputed border is not in either country’s interest. Thousands of Indian and Chinese front-line troops disengaged in February from the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region following a series of talks between the two countries. The spokesperson of India’s External Affairs Ministry says it hopes China will work with India to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed as soon as possible.