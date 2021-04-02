Madison Mayor plants trees for Arbor Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared the first week of April, 'Arbor Week.'

The Mayor and other city officials planted trees Friday to celebrate the occasion. She says there are endless benefits to planting more trees in the community.

"They're beautiful, they bring us shade, they help, you know, provide a canopy to mitigate the impacts of rain. They improve our air quality, they can improve the energy efficiency of buildings that they're next to. I mean, there's all sorts of pluses to having a beautiful urban forest," the Mayor said.

Madison has been part of Tree City USA for 32 years. In order to be part of the program, municipalities have to commit to maintaining a tree department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day, which is April 30.