MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner announced Friday that authorities have identified a body found in Lake Mendota as a man who went missing Thursday morning.

According to a news release from Medical Examiner Director of Operations Barry Irmen, Joseph Redzinski, 27, was found in the lake near the 700 block of E. Gorham Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Irmen said the investigation into Redzinski's death is ongoing.