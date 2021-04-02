Gov. Evers appoints Kalvin Barrett as new Dane County Sheriff

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers named Kalvin Barrett as Dane County's new sheriff in a press release sent Friday.

Barrett steps into the role after previously serving with the Dane County Sheriff's Office as a deputy from 2009 to 2011.

In the intervening years, Barrett worked for the Sun Prairie Police Department from 2011 to 2016. He currently works as a law enforcement officer at Wisconsin State Fair Park and teaches law enforcement and criminal justice at Madison College.

"Thank you, Governor Evers, for appointing me to serve the people of Dane County as our sheriff," said Barrett in a statement. "As sheriff, I will continue the community and law enforcement engagement collaboration that has been the foundation of the sheriff’s office."

Barrett is Madison College's faculty director of the criminal justice studies program. He is also a workplace violence and active threat response consultant.

"With 12 years of service as a law enforcement officer, Kalvin Barrett is a dedicated public servant," Evers said in a statement. "I am confident he will be an effective, empathetic leader in Dane County and will work to ensure the safety of and collaboration with every community he serves."

Barrett takes over from former Sheriff Dave Mahoney who announced his retirement in January.

Mahoney had served in law enforcement for 41 years and as sheriff since 2006.