ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Coco is a 1-year-old mini-lop rabbit.

She's been at the shelter for more than a month, so she's more than ready to hop her way out of there.

Coco's adoption fee is $25.

If you are interested in meeting her or any of the other animals up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, click HERE.