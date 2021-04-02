President Biden comments on US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Biden made a statement Friday after an attack on the U.S. Capitol left an officer dead.

U.S. Capitol Police reported Friday afternoon a car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, hitting and injuring two of their officers. The incident lead to one officer dead and the driver being shot.

Shortly after, President Biden released a statement expressing his sorrow over the attack and for the officer who died.