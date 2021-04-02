Pro-Kurdish legislator who lost seat is detained in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have arrested a prominent pro-Kurdish party politician weeks after he was stripped of his parliamentary seat due to his conviction for a social media post that the courts deemed was “terrorist propaganda.” Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights advocate and former legislator of the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, was taken from his home in Ankara by anti-terrorism police on Friday. He was expected to taken to prison to serve a 2 1/2 year jail sentence for re-tweeting a 2016 news article about a call for peace by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party.