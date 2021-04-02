Russia fines Twitter for not taking down calls to protest

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has fined Twitter 8.9 million rubles — about $117,000 — for not taking down calls encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies. The ruling Friday is the latest development against the social media giant that has been used to amplify dissent in Russia. The ruling comes two weeks after Russia’s state communications watchdog threatened to block Twitter within 30 days if it doesn’t take steps to remove banned content. The Russian government’s drawn-out standoff with social media platforms has escalated this year after mass protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most well-known critic.