Silver Alert: Authorities search for missing Milwaukee man

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Milwaukee man last seen Wednesday.

Si Le, walked away from his group home on South 20th Street in Milwaukee at 3:45 p.m. on March 31.

He is described as an Asian man who is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 160 lbs and has short grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, a red sweater, grey and black slippers and pajama pants checkered red, white and blue.

He has gaps between his bottom teeth, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7405.