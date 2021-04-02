Smugglers sentenced for journey that left 3 sisters dead

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two smugglers have been sentenced to federal prison for leading three sisters from Mexico into California, where they froze to death in a mountain snowstorm. Cecilio Rios-Quiñones and Ricardo Rios-Quiñones each received 5 1/2 years on Friday in federal court in San Diego. Prosecutors say the men led the women across the border in February 2020 without adequate clothing or supplies when they hit a snowstorm in a rugged area near Mount Laguna, about a dozen miles north of the border. One man made a 911 call, and U.S. Border Patrol rescuers arrived. But the women died from hypothermia.