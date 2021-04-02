Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 11:35AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 11:35AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
A combination of low relative humidity values and dry vegetation
will produce elevated fire weather conditions today. The relative
humidity values will fall to around 20 percent this afternoon for
inland areas of south central and southeastern Wisconsin. There
will be increasing southerly winds this afternoon that will
exacerbate the situation.
Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. Check
with your location authorities for any burning restrictions.
Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or
equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish
and dispose of cigarettes properly.