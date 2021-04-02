Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 4:02AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

A combination of low relative humidity values and dry vegetation

will produce elevated fire weather conditions today. The relative

humidity values will fall to around 20 percent this afternoon for

inland areas of south central and southeastern Wisconsin. There

will be increasing southerly winds this afternoon that will

exacerbate the situation.

Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. Check

with your location authorities for any burning restrictions.

Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with off-road vehicles or

equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Extinguish

and dispose of cigarettes properly.