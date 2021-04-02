Special Weather Statement issued April 2 at 5:55AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The combination of gusty winds, low humidity in the afternoon and
dry conditions will produce near critical fire weather conditions
this afternoon. South winds will be sustained at speeds of 10 to
25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph with the strongest winds over
the open areas of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. The
humidity will fall into the 15 to 25 percent range this afternoon
and should be lowest over central and portions of western
Wisconsin.
Any fire could easily start and quickly spread in these
conditions, so avoid outdoor burning and report any wildfires to
local authorities. Outdoor enthusiasts should use caution with
off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a
fire. Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.