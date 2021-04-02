Stoughton Trailers partners with SSM Health for vaccine clinic

(WKOW) -- Stoughton Trailers hosted a vaccine clinic for its employees with the help of SSM Health Friday.

The 400-500 people who signed up received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at one of the company's plant locations.

The trucking industry has been essential during the pandemic, as well as equipment manufacturers, so the Stoughton Trailers employees haven't missed a beat.

"I think there's a sense of relief. Again, I don't think anybody thinks it's over. It's not. But to get to this point, it's been a long journey for everybody," said Bob Wahlin, Stoughton Trailer's president and CEO.

"They can maybe think about one less thing, and move on and protect themselves and their their family a little bit more. People are really happy," added Wahlin.

About a third of the company's employees were scheduled to be vaccinated at the clinic. Others have been vaccinated elsewhere.

Stoughton Trailers encouraged all employees to be vaccinated, but is leaving the decision up to each person.