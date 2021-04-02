Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 34, injuring dozens

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A passenger train smashed into a vehicle truck on its tracks and partially derailed outside a rail tunnel along Taiwan’s east coast, killing at least 34 people in Taiwan’s worst railway disaster in decades. Survivors were climbing out windows and onto roofs to reach safety. Local authorities said dozens were injured and rescue efforts were continuing, raising the possibility the death toll could still rise. The crash occurred near the Toroko Gorge scenic area around 9 a.m. on a public holiday. Media reported 350 passengers were on board.