US consults with Japan, South Korea on North Korea approach

National security adviser Jake Sullivan has consulted with counterparts from Japan and South Korea as the Biden administration settles on its approach for dealing with North Korea. Friday’s talks in Annapolis, Maryland, come after North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles last month, in defiance of U.N. resolutions. The Biden administration says it’s in the final stages of a policy review regarding North Korea. The White House says the security officials from the three countries shared concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and agreed to work together toward denuclearization.