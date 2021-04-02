UW leaders: IT system needs upgrade after campus research targeted by hackers

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The head of the University of Wisconsin System is asking state lawmakers to help protect the system from hackers.

Interim President Tommy Thompson went before state senators this week, telling them the system has been targeted.

Thompson said the infrastructure needs an upgrade and it will be expensive, but he didn’t allocate funds in his recent budget to fix it.

“How easy it is to hack and don’t think were not being hacked,” Thompson said before the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges in a meeting held at UW-Green Bay. “I want to change that, I need your help.”

Hackers often go after research. WBAY-TV reports one attempt being used is called the silent librarian phishing scheme.

"That is explicitly targeted at trying to exfiltrate university research, so that is another thing that makes our attack surface bigger. There's just more stuff that people want to steal," said Dorothea Salo, Distinguished Faculty Associate, UW-Madison iSchool.

Thompson has asked lawmakers to help the UW System pay for an IT upgrade.