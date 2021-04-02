Warmest temperatures of the year for Easter weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cool stretch of weather this week, temperatures are on the rise heading into the holiday weekend.



SET UP

A warm front will approach from the Plains. We're too dry for precipitation with high pressure overhead locally, but it'll cause conditions to warm.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and seasonal with highs around 50°.

Winds will gust out of the south up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, breezy and milder with temps in the upper 30s.



SATURDAY

Sunny, a bit breezy and warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and likely the warmest day of the year so far with our first 70° high. This arrives right around our average first 70° of the year.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and breezy with highs around 70° again with a few showers and t-showers returning, especially in the afternoon and evening.



More scattered t-showers overnight.



TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated t-showers possible in the mid to upper 60s.



Another round of t-showers possible overnight.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few more t-showers possible and milder with temps in the low 60s



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few t-showers possible again with temps in the low 60s.