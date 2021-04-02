Wildfire Risk Elevated, DNR Asking For No Burning

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions will continue to be good for wildfires to spread across the state.

Starting in mid March lasting through the start of July, Wisconsin experiences its first wildfire season. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Specialist Ralph Sheffer says this is point in the year when there's a perfect combination for wildfires - there's no snow on the ground, vegetation is dry and the relative humidity is low too.

The entire state of Wisconsin's fire danger remains very high on Friday and is expected to remain high or very high throughout Easter weekend. There continues to be small wildfires across the state, typically what the state sees according to Catherine Koele, Wildfire Prevention Specialist. From the start of 2021 through Friday, there have been 233 wildfires.

The Wisconsin DNR says if you are doing any burning and the flame gets out of control, immediately call 9-1-1. The Department of Natural Resources is currently equipped for fire suppression which does include aerial help. Grass tends to be the fuel initially in Spring but turns to timber as Spring goes on.

By clicking here, you can see the current fire danger status across the state along with where prescribed burns are currently being conducted.