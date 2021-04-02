Wisconsin sees little to no flu cases this season

(WKOW) - The flu season is almost over, and health officials say they're seeing a big difference from previous season.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said there were very few cases in the Badger State. As of March 20, they counted 68 positive cases across the state, with 14 of those requiring hospitalization.

There were no deaths.

These numbers are a big decrease from 2019, when there were more than 36,000 flu cases in Wisconsin, more than 4,000 hospitalizations, and a 183 deaths.



Infection Prevention Manager at Sacred Heart Sue Galoff told WQOW the flu spreads similarly to COVID-19. The measures we're taking to avoid COVID-19 may have prevented the flu as well.

"To not have the extra additional burden of influenza cases has really been very helpful, and again it's very unusual not to see our hospitals filled with cases of influenza," Galoff said.

Galoff said people should continue to get their yearly flu vaccine, which will contribute to low flu numbers in the future.