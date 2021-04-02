Wisconsin volleyball finishes off undefeated regular season

MADISON (WKOW) -- After clinching a Big Ten title Thursday, the Wisconsin Badgers only had one team standing in the way of the first undefeated regular season in program history.

Michigan wasn't standing in the way for long.

Powered by 11 kills from national player of the year contender Dana Rettke, and another 11 from fellow All-American senior Grace Loberg, the top-ranked Badgers cruised by the Michigan Wolverines, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18.

Freshman of the year candidate Devyn Robinson tacked on nine kills from her post on the right pin, and senior libero Lauren Barnes contributed 19 digs and five assists.

The Badgers served up nine aces as a team against only five errors, and posted a .313 hitting percentage. Wisconsin did not post a hitting percentage below .300 all season, with the lowest being .302 in a four-set win over Michigan State.

Wisconsin held Michigan to only .168 at the net, locking down the net with nine blocks. The Badgers lead the Big Ten in opponent hitting percentage, with their opponents mustering a measly .124 across 14 matches.

Rettke hit an astounding .456 on the season, good for second in the Big Ten, and is poised to take her place in an exclusive pantheon of four-time first-team All-Americans.

In the history of women's college volleyball, only five players have ever achieved the same feat: Stanford's Bev Oden (1989-92), Kerri Walsh (1996-99) and Logan Tom (1999-2002), Nebraska's Sarah Pavan (2004-07) and Penn State's Megan Hodge (2006-09).

Of those five, all but Pavan have played in the Olympics. Rettke already has some national team experience under her belt, competing in the 2019 FIVB Nations League with former Badger Lauren Carlini.

The Badger project to be the top overall seed in the upcoming tournament, aiming to capture the program's first national championship.