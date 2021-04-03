A beautiful, warm Easter weekend!

MADISON (WKOW) - We're in store for a gorgeous Easter weekend!

Saturday is all about the sunshine, highs in the upper 60s!

A bit breezy to start with south winds around 10-15 mph, lighter winds come after Noon and will lighten even more overnight.

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday by a few degrees.

Highs in the low 70s are likely Sunday, not as sunny though with sky conditions mostly to partly sunny throughout the day.

Either way, highs will be well-above average feeling like mid-late May.

Dry this weekend before wetter weather arrives next week.

There's a chance for showers or thundershowers almost every day/night of the work week start Monday, the latter half of the day.

Saturday: Sunny, a bit breezy & warm. High 69. Wind: S-SW 5-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy at times. Low 41. Wind: SW-SE 5.



Sunday (Easter): Mostly to partly sunny & warm. High 72. Wind: S 5-10.



Monday: Partly sunny & breezy with a few t-showers, especially PM. Low 48. High 68. T-showers at night.



Tuesday:Mostly cloudy with isolated t-showers possible. Low 53. High 67. T-showers possible at night.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with scattered t-showers possible. Low 45. High 60.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few t-showers possible. Low 47. High 60.



Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Low 39. High 60.