Amazon apologizes to congressman for bogus ‘peeing’ tweet

NEW YORK (WKOW) — Amazon is sorry for tweeting about peeing.

The company, which sent a tweet to a Wisconsin congressman, Mark Pocan, more than a week ago denying that its employees work so hard they have to urinate in empty water bottles.

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

Amazon admitted in a late Friday blog post that it was wrong and vowed to improve working conditions for delivery drivers.

The company went on to write that urinating in bottles is an industry-wide problem.

To try and prove its point, it shared links to news articles about drivers for other delivery companies who urinate in bottles.

Amazon said it is looking to fix the problem, but doesn't know how yet.

Pocan responded to the apology in a tweet early Saturday morning, removing the spotlight from himself and directing to the workers.

Sigh.



This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity.



Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you've created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference. https://t.co/tdIns0AR66 — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 3, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this article.