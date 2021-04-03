Argentine leader’s test shows COVID; awaits confirmation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine President Alberto Fernández says he had an initial positive test for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated in January. Fernández sent a tweet late Friday saying took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever of 37.3 Celsius (99.1 Fahrenheit). He said he otherwise has light symptoms, is isolating and is “physically well.” He says he is awaiting a confirmation of the result using a more rigorous PCR test. The president received a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine on Jan. 21 and a second dose a few days later.