Authorities investigate Waukesha County CBD store after 2 kids overdose

MENOMONEE FALLS (WKOW) -- Authorities raided a southeastern Wisconsin CBD store earlier this week, after two children overdosed from a product their parent said was from the store.

Both of the children will be OK, according to a news release from Waukesha County sheriff's officials.

Investigators say they tested some products at the store that were found to contain 20 percent THC. The legal limit is 0.3 percent.

The owner of Superstar Buds told WISN-TV the Department of Agriculture Trade & Consumer Protection's hemp program should have let him know if there were issues with the THC levels.

"If we have a product that tests over the limit, it is the Department of Agriculture's job to remedy the situation, meaning they contact us, they let us know our product tested over the limit, they give us the chance to remove the product, we remove the product, we comply," said Chris, the owner.

Chris says he did not know about the overdoses. He's now facing five felony charges.

The owner claims the raid caused more than $100,000 in damages at the store.

Sheriff officials did not confirm if samples taken during the search have higher levels of THC. A news release indicated those samples are believed to have illegal amounts of Delta-9 THC.