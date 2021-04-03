Skip to Content

Authors of UK racism report hit back at ‘misrepresentation’

LONDON (AP) — The commission behind a report that concluded that Britain does not have a systemic problem with racism has defended itself against critics, some of whom have argued that it downplayed the country’s historic role in slavery. In a response late Friday, the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities said disagreement with the government-backed review had “tipped into misrepresentation” and took particular umbrage at accusations it put a positive spin on slavery. Many academics, lawmakers unions and anti-racism activists were skeptical of the findings in the 258-page report, with some claiming the commission ignored barriers to equality, while others said it downplayed the ongoing legacy of Britain’s colonial past as well as its role in slavery.  

