Bangkok home collapses after fire; 3 dead, several trapped

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say at least three people have been killed after a house in the capital Bangkok collapsed following a fire. Rescue workers were scrambling to locate an unknown number of people still trapped under the rubble on Saturday. Police say two of the fatalities were volunteer rescue workers helping to put out the fire. The third fatality lived in the residence. Bangkok’s governor says rescue efforts are proceeding cautiously due to fears that the building could further collapse. He says one person has already been rescued, and workers were trying to get to another person who might still be alive.