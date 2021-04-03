Beloit police looking for suspect in alleged drive-by shooting

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police confirmed they are investigating a shooting that left one man with a gunshot wound.

According to officers, a 25-year-old man showed up to a local hospital around 3 p.m. to receive treatment for the wound, and said he was in his vehicle on Fourth Street at Portland Avenue when a red Lincoln SUV pulled up next to him. Someone from inside that vehicle allegedly shot him.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call 608-757-2244.

**********************************************

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police responded to a report of a shooting on a highway in Beloit Saturday afternoon.

Rock County Communications tells 27 News the agency got a call about a shooting incident around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 213 near Highway 81.

Dispatchers sent Beloit police officers to respond to the location.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported all lanes of traffic north and south bound on Highway 213 at Highway 81 were closed due to the incident. The highway reopened just before 4 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.

