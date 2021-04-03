Beloit police respond to shooting incident on Hwy 81

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police responded to a report of a shooting on a highway in Beloit Saturday afternoon.

Rock County Communications tells 27 News the agency got a call about a shooting incident around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 213 near Highway 81.

Dispatchers sent Beloit police officers to respond to the location.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported all lanes of traffic north and south bound on Highway 213 at Highway 81 were closed due to the incident. The highway reopened just before 4 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.