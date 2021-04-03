California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sports, theater and music fans will be able to take their seats again in California as the state’s coronavirus cases plunge and vaccinations jump. After a year-long ban on most indoor seating, the state Friday set the stage for the resumption of NBA games and live entertainment performances in most counties beginning April 15. Most of the state’s 58 counties will be permitted to allow at least some indoor seating although the numbers will depend on which of four COVID-19 restriction tiers they fall under. Also, events that require fans to have been vaccinated will be allowed more customers.