Skip to Content

Coming out of the cave: As life creeps back, some feel dread

10:00 am National news from the Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — While much of the country is gleefully making dinner reservations again and booking long canceled vacations, some are secretly dreading each milestone toward normalcy. Instead, they envision anxiety-inducing crowds and awkward catch-up conversations.  Even small tasks outside the home like a trip to the grocery store and returning to the office feel overwhelming. Psychologists call it re-entry fear, and they’re finding it more common as headlines herald the imminent return to post-pandemic life.  While some felt restricted by the confinement of home “caves,” others found safety, comfort and even enjoyment in the isolation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content