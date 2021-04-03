Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Amid a racial reckoning and a movement to remove Confederate monuments, it’s proven difficult to take down those symbols that remain across the United States. The Southern Poverty Law Center says there are over 2,000 Confederate symbols in public spaces nationwide, including some at state Capitols. The organization says at least six Southern states have policies protecting those monuments. Historical preservation boards and Republican legislative majorities also have slowed the momentum, saying it’s important to preserve America’s past. Along with Confederate imagery, there are also efforts in some states to remove depictions of historical figures who mistreated Native Americans.