Crash near Lodi sends one person to hospital

LODI (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Saturday afternoon which sent one individual to a hospital.

Deputies along with Wisconsin State Patrol and Arlington Fire and EMS were called to a crash just after 12 p.m. on Wisconsin State Highway 60 near Smokey Hollow Road outside of Lodi.

The Wisconsin Department of Traffic reported all east bound lanes were closed due to the crash. The incident was cleared just before 1 p.m., and lanes were reopened.

Officials said one person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.