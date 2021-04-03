Don’t miss ‘The Ten Commandments’ Saturday on WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual Easter weekend tradition returns Saturday night, with a primetime airing of 'The Ten Commandments' on WKOW.

The 1956 Cecil B. DeMille epic tells the biblical story of the life of Moses, starring Charlton Heston as Moses and Yul Brynner as Rameses.

The Ten Commandments starts at 7 p.m. Saturday on WKOW and runs until shortly before midnight.

