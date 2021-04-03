Firefighters battle huge fire at Milwaukee metal recycling facility

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Firefighters in Milwaukee spent Saturday afternoon battling a massive fire at a metal recycling facility.

A huge plume of smoke was pouring out of the Miller Compressing Company facility scrap yard on W. Bruce Street in Milwaukee, as crews worked for hours to put the fire out.

WISN-TV reports the flames and smoke drew spectators who said they had never seen anything like it.

"We parked our car down by National Street because it was all full of cars, but it was all black smoke and then later on we saw a lot of fire shooting out. And then there was like a crane back there trying to spread it out, trying to put it out," said Mary Bliesner.

Firefighters at the scene told WISN a giant pile of scrap metal was on fire but the cause of the fire has not been determined.