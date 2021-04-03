Flags at half-staff for victims of US Capitol attack

(WKOW) -- President Biden order flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the U.S. Capitol attack Friday.

When a car rammed a barricade outside a checkpoint near Capitol, it injured two U.S. Capitol police officers.

Later Friday afternoon, authorities held a press conference and announced Officer William Evans had died.

The driver, Noah Green, was in critical condition after being shot by police and he also died. The Associated Press in now saying Green may have suffered from delusions.

The order is in effect until sunset on April 6.