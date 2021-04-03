Fond du Lac DA to challenge Kaul for AG

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney is challenging Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Toney, a Republican, announced Saturday that he's running for office. He's currently in his third term as DA, first elected in Fond du Lac County in 2012.

“As a front-line prosecutor, it’s critical we have an attorney general who has personal experience fighting crime in Wisconsin and who will support our law enforcement. As the next attorney general, I’ll make the safety and security of Wisconsin families my top priority, ” Toney said in a statement. “My dad served in law enforcement for over 30 years, and I have personally witnessed the type of sacrifices they make to serve and protect our communities. Josh Kaul is playing politics community safety. On day one I’ll restore these critical prosecutor positions, which are needed to support local law enforcement and our district attorneys.”

Toney also serves as the president-elect of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association (WDAA).

Attorney General Josh Kaul's campaign team responded to the announcement Saturday, touting his record since taking office.

“As attorney general, Josh Kaul has put public safety first. He’s been a leader of the effort to strengthen Wisconsin’s response to sexual assault, gone after big corporations that contributed to the opioid epidemic, fought to make our schools safer, and advocated for the strongest budget for the criminal justice system in decades. Josh Kaul is an attorney general for the people of Wisconsin, not for the well-connected and powerful special interests," said Ruthie Posekany, Kaul's political director.

Kaul, a Democrat, took office in January 2019 after defeating Republican incumbent Brad Schimel.

The next election for Wisconsin attorney general is in 2022.