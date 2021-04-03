Hurricane Center report details $2.9 billion cost from Delta

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says that Hurricane Delta caused nearly three billion dollars in damage when it hit on Oct. 9. The Center released reports this week on both Delta and Hurricane Marco. Delta made landfall about 11 miles from where the devastating Hurricane Laura hit a little more than a month earlier. Delta was linked to six deaths in the U.S. and Mexico. The Center releases similar reports on every named storm that hits during a season. The reports on some of the 2020 season’s most devastating hurricanes – including Laura, Iota and Zeta – have yet to be published.