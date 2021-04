MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are actively working to find out what happened during a fight downtown that left a man with serious injuries.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a fight in progress in the 400 block of N. Frances Street.

The suspect left the scene when officers got there, but the 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his face and head.

The investigation is ongoing.