MPD: Person shot on Park Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a person was shot on Park Street Saturday evening.

According to a police incident report, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Park Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to a local hospital.

Madison Police squad cars were seen blocking the area near the BP gas station, which also had crime scene tape. That gas station is one block from UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital.

Police say MPD's Violent Crime Unit is currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or submit tips online at P3Tips.com.