Robot artist sells art for $688,888, now eyeing music career

HONG KONG (AP) — Sophia is a robot of many talents. She speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction. It fetched $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). The sale highlighted a growing frenzy in the NFT market. Sophia collaborated with an Italian artist who drew portraits of Sophia. The robot then processed the artist’s work via neural networks and created a digital artwork of her own. Sophia’s creator and CEO of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics says the robot is now eyeing a music career.