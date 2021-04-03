Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 6:03AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 6:03AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
A combination of low relative humidity values and dry vegetation
will produce elevated fire weather conditions today. The relative
humidity values will fall to around 25 percent for inland areas of
southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Gusty southwesterly winds to
30 to 35 mph during the morning hours and into the early afternoon
will compound the threat today.
Please consult your local authorities for burn restrictions and
use caution with outdoor equipment that may cause sparks.
Combustible materials, cigarettes, and recreational fires should
be extinguished completely after use.