Special Weather Statement issued April 3 at 8:34AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

A combination of low relative humidity values and dry vegetation

will produce elevated fire weather conditions today. The relative

humidity values will fall to around 25 percent for inland areas of

southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Gusty southwesterly winds to

20 to 30 mph during the morning hours and into the early

afternoon will compound the threat today.

Please consult your local authorities for burn restrictions and

use caution with outdoor equipment that may cause sparks.

Combustible materials, cigarettes, and recreational fires should

be extinguished completely after use.