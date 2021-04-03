Stoughton library moves outdoors for the day

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- On a sunny Saturday, the Stoughton Public Library took part of its collection outside.

Library staff set up the books and other rentable items in the parking lot behind the building to provide better access.

The pop up allowed people to browse for books while the library itself is still closed for the pandemic. The library has done this a few times in the past year.

"This pop up library, the idea is to bring the library outside, into an environment where it's safer. And on a beautiful day like today, just to allow people to browse a part of our collection," said Jim Ramsey, library director.

Officials are also encouraging people who don't have internet access to use the library's connection, as restrictions continue.

"We are allowing people in the building by appointment to use computers, because we know that is a that's a valuable resource," Ramsey said.

The wifi can also be accessed from the parking lot.

The library has offered virtual programming throughout the pandemic, to continue reaching people in the community.