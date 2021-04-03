Sun now, rain later

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Mother Nature and the Easter Bunny brought the area sun... but it couldn't last.

Easter is on Sunday and it's going to be beautiful - skies will remain clear to mostly clear turning partly sunny as the day goes on. Winds will remain out of the south and temperatures will eventually climb into the low 70s! Enjoy the sun... because rain moves in Sunday night.

A new low will move in starting Monday, bringing the area the threat for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

This low's rain will taper off throughout Tuesday but another low will move in and continue to bring the area rain/threat for rain into the second half of next week. Tuesday there's also a chance parts of the Midwest will see severe weather.

This second low will get cut off from the jetstream which means the threat for showers, an occasional thunderstorm and cooler temperatures will last into next week.